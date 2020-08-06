North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 6: TEDxBismarck event postponed until 2021

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: TEDxBismarck, Mandan gift cards and more.
TEDxBismarck postponed
TEDxBismarck has postponed its Aug. 13 event, citing the coronavirus pandemic.
"After several days of deliberation, research, phone calls, etc., we've determined it would not be in the best interest of everyone involved to continue due to COVID-19," the organization said. "As the event grows nearer and case numbers rise higher, we no longer feel comfortable moving forward."
Plans for 2021 will include the same speakers at the Bismarck Event Center and the theme of "Under the Microscope."
TEDx is a grassroots initiative to research and discover “ideas worth spreading” through events around the world, according to its website.
Gift Card Blitz
The Mandan Progress Organization is bringing back its business Gift Card Blitz.
The promotion gives shoppers a way to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Business gift cards worth $30 are sold for $20. Businesses receive full face value courtesy of a grant from the Mandan Growth Fund Committee and a sponsorship by Farmers Union Insurance.
“Our first event was a win for buyers and businesses alike,” MPO Executive Director Dot Frank said. “It was a way to inject immediate cash into our COVID-stricken business community and provide savings for shoppers.”
Four Gift Card Blitz sales are scheduled this month -- Monday, and Aug. 13, 17 and 20. Each sale starts at noon and ends at sellout.
“Our final sale in May lasted just seven minutes,” Frank said.
Gift card sales are online only at http://MandanGiftCards.square.site. Buyers are asked to limit their purchase to five cards per sale date.
Businesses must register at least one day prior to a sale. Contact dot@mandanprogress.org for details.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 7,177 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,082 in Burleigh County and 314 in Morton County. There have been 5,949 recoveries and 109 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 400 people have been hospitalized; 46 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 163,719 people, and conducted 341,001 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
