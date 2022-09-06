North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 6: North Dakota getting $45M broadband boost

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: broadband boost, airport assistance and more.

Broadband boost

North Dakota is getting $45 million in American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid to boost broadband infrastructure in the state.

The money will connect nearly 4,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet service, according to the U.S. Treasury Department, which announced the funding through the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund. That effort is providing $10 billion nationally and to tribal governments to enable work, education and health monitoring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic upended life as we knew it -- from work to school to connecting with friends and family -- and exposed the stark inequity in access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet in communities across the country, but especially in rural, tribal, and low-income communities,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.

Internet service providers that receive money through the competitive Broadband North Dakota program are required to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides households in need with a discount of $30 per month. Tribal households are eligible for up to $75 per month.

For more information, go to https://www.ndit.nd.gov/about-us/broadband.

Airport aid

The Bismarck Airport is getting $14.1 million in additional coronavirus aid.

The money is through the federal CARES Act, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

The Federal Aviation Administration also doled out $2.2 million to the Devils Lake Airport Authority, he said.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.orgor https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.