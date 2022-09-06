 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 6: North Dakota getting $45M broadband boost

  • 0
Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: broadband boost, airport assistance and more.

Broadband boost

North Dakota is getting $45 million in American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid to boost broadband infrastructure in the state.

The money will connect nearly 4,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet service, according to the U.S. Treasury Department, which announced the funding through the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund. That effort is providing $10 billion nationally and to tribal governments to enable work, education and health monitoring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic upended life as we knew it -- from work to school to connecting with friends and family -- and exposed the stark inequity in access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet in communities across the country, but especially in rural, tribal, and low-income communities,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.

People are also reading…

Internet service providers that receive money through the competitive Broadband North Dakota program are required to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides households in need with a discount of $30 per month. Tribal households are eligible for up to $75 per month.

For more information, go to https://www.ndit.nd.gov/about-us/broadband.

Airport aid

The Bismarck Airport is getting $14.1 million in additional coronavirus aid.

The money is through the federal CARES Act, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

The Federal Aviation Administration also doled out $2.2 million to the Devils Lake Airport Authority, he said.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. 

People can go to https://www.ndvax.orgor https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

A judge has again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs a lawsuit from the state’s lone abortion clinic. The clinic argues that the law violates the state constitution. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick on Thursday granted the motion for a preliminary injunction sought by the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo. The ban was set to take effect Friday. It’s the second time that Romanick has put the trigger ban on hold. He ruled last month that Attorney General Drew Wrigley was premature in setting a July 28 closing date. The clinic has already moved its services a few miles away to Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal.

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change may make air turbulence worse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News