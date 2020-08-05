North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 5: Buckstop Junction event canceled

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: corn festival, aid for farmers, reservation masks and more.
Buckstop Junction event canceled
Buckstop Junction's Corn Festival, Market and Car Show scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 16, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It's the first time in more than 20 years that the event at the historical village on the eastern edge of Bismarck will not be held, according to the Missouri Valley Historical Society. Planning is already underway for next year's event, scheduled for Aug. 15, 2021.
For more information call 701-220-6311.
Break for farmers
The federal government is giving farmers a break on certain payment deadlines to help with cash flow during the pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency on Wednesday announced it is allowing insurance providers to extend deadlines for premium and administrative fee payments, and to defer the resulting interest accrual for those payments.
“USDA recognizes farmers and ranchers have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic this year and to help ease the burden on these folks, we are continuing to extend flexibility for producers,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement. “The flexibilities announced today support health and safety while also ensuring the federal crop insurance program continues to serve as a vital risk management tool.”
Masks for Spirit Lake
Gov. Doug Burgum tweeted Wednesday that North Dakota's Department of Health is delivering 2,000 cloth face masks to the Spirit Lake Nation, which has a mask mandate.
The governor also said the Fargo-based Dakota Medical Foundation is sending 1,000 more masks to the reservation on the southern shore of Devils Lake.
"We'll continue to work closely with Chairman Doug Yankton and other tribal leaders to ensure adequate supplies & testing to slow the spread of COVID-19," tweeted Burgum, who has refrained from issuing a mask mandate but has urged residents to wear the face coverings in public.
Spirit Lake, headquartered at Fort Totten, has more than 2,000 enrolled members living on the reservation. Benson County, which encompasses most of the reservation, has logged 130 cases of COVID-19, including one death reported July 19. The county has the fourth-highest count of active cases in the state.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 7,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,049 in Burleigh County and 297 in Morton County. There have been 5,837 recoveries and 108 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 394 people have been hospitalized; 42 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 162,014 people, and conducted 335,542 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
