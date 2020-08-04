North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 4: Business grant briefing video available

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: business grants, show resumes and more.
Business grant briefing
A recent North Dakota Department of Commerce briefing on the new Economic Resiliency Grant available to North Dakota businesses is now available online.
The presentation and application training video is on the ND Response website's Economic Resiliency Grant page at https://belegendary.link/ERG.
The $69 million effort is being funded through $400 million in federal coronavirus aid recently approved by the state Emergency Commission and the Legislature's Budget Section. The amount is part of $1.25 billion that North Dakota is getting through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.
The Economic Resiliency Grant Program will dole out grants of up to $50,000 to help businesses implement measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19. A company with multiple locations can apply for up to $100,000. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first served basis. Commerce said it expects the application process to open "soon."
Questions regarding the application process can be directed to businesshelpCOVID19@nd.gov.
Canceled show resumes
Dakota Stage Limited has announced a special run of Neil Simon’s "Lost in Yonkers," a show it canceled during the second week of performances in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are so pleased to be able to reopen our theater to the public in this way,” Executive Director Joshua Johnson said. “The closures have affected us financially and emotionally as they have everyone else in the community, so we are excited to get back to doing theater.”
The performances at Dakota Stage Playhouse at 412 E. Main Ave. in Bismarck are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults; $12 for children and seniors. Season/flex tickets and tickets for canceled March performances will be honored. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
For more information, call the box office at 701-258-4998 or email joshua.johnson@dakotastageltd.com.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 6,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,007 in Burleigh County and 292 in Morton County. There have been 5,715 recoveries and 107 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 389 people have been hospitalized; 51 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 160,470 people, and conducted 329,812 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
