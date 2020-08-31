North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 31: U.S.-Canada travel restrictions still in effect

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: U.S.-Canada travel restrictions, testing event, business survey and more.
Canada travel restrictions
Canadian authorities are reminding travelers ahead of the Labor Day weekend that travel restrictions remain in place at Canadian international border crossings.
Discretionary or optional travel such as tourism, recreation and entertainment is restricted, affecting travel by land, sea, air and rail at all ports of entry.
Full details of the travel restrictions are available online at canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/latest-travel-health-advice.html.
Testing in Steele
Kidder County District Health Unit is hosting free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Thursday at its office in Steele.
The event at 422 2nd Ave. NW is from 3-4 p.m., or until testing supplies are gone. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
Group launches business survey
The Lewis & Clark Regional Development Council has rolled out an online survey to measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in a 10-county region of central North Dakota.
The 19-question survey is at lcdgroup.org/covid19impact and is available through Sept. 30.
“The economic fallout from the pandemic demands a coordinated and strategic approach,” Executive Director Brent Ekstrom said. “Lewis and Clark RDC has the infrastructure and capabilities to bring businesses, lenders, economic development groups along with city, county, and tribal leaders together to address these unique challenges.”
The group is a federally designated economic district comprising Burleigh, Morton, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 11,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,016 in Burleigh County and 641 in Morton County. There have been 9,295 recoveries and 143 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 561 people have been hospitalized; 70 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 201,761 people, and conducted 471,211 total tests.
