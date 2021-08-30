North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 30: Millions in rent aid doled out in North Dakota

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: rent aid, testing and shots.
Rent assistance
North Dakota’s Department of Human Services through the first seven months of the year helped nearly 1,800 renters in the state with a total of $5.6 million in rental assistance.
The agency estimates its ND Rent Help program might be able to help as many as 25,000 households. Payments are made directly to housing providers.
The program offers up to 12 months of help with past-due, current and future rent to prevent evictions and promote stable housing. Human Services is working with a network of 46 contracted application counselors across the state to help low- and moderate-income North Dakotans apply for aid.
Human Services also is working with the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency on a broader housing stability program -- including mortgage assistance -- to be fully implemented later this year.
The ND Rent Help program follows U.S. Treasury Department guidelines. For more information, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/rent-help.html.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.