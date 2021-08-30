North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 30: Millions in rent aid doled out in North Dakota

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: rent aid, testing and shots.

Rent assistance

North Dakota’s Department of Human Services through the first seven months of the year helped nearly 1,800 renters in the state with a total of $5.6 million in rental assistance.

The agency estimates its ND Rent Help program might be able to help as many as 25,000 households. Payments are made directly to housing providers.

The program offers up to 12 months of help with past-due, current and future rent to prevent evictions and promote stable housing. Human Services is working with a network of 46 contracted application counselors across the state to help low- and moderate-income North Dakotans apply for aid.

Human Services also is working with the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency on a broader housing stability program -- including mortgage assistance -- to be fully implemented later this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The ND Rent Help program follows U.S. Treasury Department guidelines. For more information, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/rent-help.html.

Testing and vaccines