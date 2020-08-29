North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 30: McKenzie Ranger District goes virtual

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Office closes, testing events and more.
Watford City grassland office closes
The Watford City-based McKenzie Ranger District of the Little Missouri National Grassland has closed due to health and safety concerns.
Virtual services will be available. Visitors needing information, permits and maps may call 701-989-7300 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for assistance.
“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” Acting Grasslands Supervisor Jeff Tomac said. “We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19."
Visit fs.usda.gov/dpg for more information
Bismarck testing planned
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is conducting free, drive-up COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, or until supplies run out.
People seeking tests must enter Parking Lot D from South Seventh Street, south of the Bismarck Event Center. Testing will occur inside the venue.
Carson, Mandan testing planned
Custer Health is holding free, drive-up COVID-19 testing in Carson and Mandan this week.
Testing is set for 10-11 a.m. Mountain time, or until supplies run out, on Monday at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Carson. Tests will be conducted on the east site of the Grant County Fair Building. People seeking tests should enter eastbound from Railroad Avenue and turn south on the road by Montana Street.
Testing also is set for 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, or until supplies run out, at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. People seeking tests should approach the venue from Longspur Trail off of Memorial Highway. To leave the testing area, people should take 24th Avenue Southeast and go north.
For Burleigh and Morton county events, pre-testing registration is available online at testreg.nd.gov. Registration doesn't guarantee a test.
Positive test results will be shared within 24-72 hours. Negative test results could take up to five to seven days.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 11,702 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,987 in Burleigh County and 632 in Morton County. There have been 9,079 recoveries and 142 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 554 people have been hospitalized; 68 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 201,203 people, and conducted 469,423 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
