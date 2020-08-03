North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 3: State awards $4.4M in bioscience grants

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: bioscience grants, rent aid, drone camp and more.
Bioscience grants awarded
North Dakota's Department of Agriculture has awarded three grants totaling $4.4 million to foster the growth of the bioscience industry in North Dakota in the area of coronavirus research.
“The grants will help companies partner, assist and develop technologies to benefit coronavirus research, virus screening technologies, antibody therapies, immunotherapies and sanitation technologies,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.
The effort is being funded with federal coronavirus aid sent to the state. Getting grants are:
SafetySpect Inc., $1.5 million for contamination inspection and disinfection management.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (USA) Ltd. and its subsidiary Talem Therapeutics LLC, $1.5 million for development of antibody therapeutics.
BiomedProtection LLC, $1.4 million for design of immunotherapies and vaccines.
Grant applications were reviewed and scored by a committee composed of Goehring, a representative from the bioscience association of North Dakota and a representative from the North Dakota Department of Commerce.
Emergency Rent Bridge
A federally funded program that offers short-term rent assistance has helped more than 300 renters in 15 North Dakota counties avoid eviction since it was launched in May, according to the state Department of Human Services.
The program pays a portion of a qualifying household’s rent. Payments are made directly to housing providers who register with the program.
To qualify, a household’s income must be at or below 60% of the area median income adjusted for household size and county of residence. Participating households are responsible for paying 30% of their monthly income toward their housing costs.
For more information, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/rent-bridge.html, call 701-328-1907 or email dhserb@nd.gov.
Drone camp canceled
Tioga Economic Development has canceled the 5th Annual Drone Camp for Kids and Robot Camp for kids scheduled for Aug. 15-16 due to coronavirus concerns.
The drone camp will resume next year.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 6,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 979 in Burleigh County and 281 in Morton County. There have been 5,590 recoveries and 105 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 379 people have been hospitalized; 46 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 158,751 people, and conducted 324,901 total tests.
