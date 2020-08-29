North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 29: USDA food aid program continues

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: food aid, aid for the arts, NDSU admissions and more.
Food Box program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is launching a third round of its Farmers to Families Food Box program.
The program has distributed more than 70 million food boxes, including many in North Dakota. The next distributions are to be in September and October.
The effort is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program. USDA is partnering with regional and local distributors to purchase billions of dollars’ worth of fresh produce, dairy, and meat and deliver food boxes to Americans in need, in the process helping out farmers impacted by the coronarivus pandemic.
Great Plains Food Bank has worked with USDA to distribute the food boxes in Bismarck-Mandan.
Aid for the arts
Minneapolis-based Arts Midwest is adding $1.5 million to the United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund thanks to an anonymous donor.
The gift will support another round of grants to small arts organizations in the Midwest. Priority is given to those led by and serving minorities, or serving people from rural communities.
The Regional Arts Resilience Fund was launched in June, seeded by a $10 million emergency grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Together with federal CARES Act funding through the National Endowment for the Arts, it seeks to help arts and culture organizations weather the pandemic.
The expansion of the fund will focus on supporting smaller organizations with pre-COVID-19 budgets between $50,000 and $249,999 in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin, and on Native American reservations in the region.
“Creativity is an essential part of our social fabric, and arts organizations are critical incubators of creativity, resilience, and vibrancy in communities across the Midwest,” Arts Midwest President and CEO Torrie Allen said. “Their strength is our strength. We need to make sure that historically under-resourced organizations have the opportunity to recover from this unprecedented time of difficulty.”
Nominations are due by Aug. 28. For more information, go to https://www.artsmidwest.org/programs/resiliencefund/guidelines.
NDSU admissions
High school students applying at North Dakota State University will not need to submit their ACT or SAT scores through spring 2022.
“The decision was made to temporarily waive the ACT/SAT requirement because of the limited availability of tests and testing site locations during the pandemic,” Admissions Director Merideth Sherlin said. “We don’t want students’ educational opportunities to be limited because they are unable to test.”
NDSU will rely on the high school grade-point average of the applicant during the admission decision-making process.
More information can be found at ndsu.edu/admission/how_to_apply.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 11,484 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,943 in Burleigh County and 625 in Morton County. There have been 9,018 recoveries and 141 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 551 people have been hospitalized; 65 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 199,747 people, and conducted 465,649 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
