North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 29: U-Mary to be part of workforce project

Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: workforce development, testing and shots.

Workforce grant

Bismarck-based University of Mary will receive a small part of a $9.6 million federal grant going to the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber Foundation as part of a nationwide effort to boost workforce development.

The foundation has one of 32 projects being funded through the Economic Development Administration's $500 million Good Jobs Challenge, which is funded with American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid. The project will focus on training hundreds of workers for the agriculture, manufacturing and technology industries through the Ignite Initiative Regional Workforce Training System.

The University of Mary is getting $563,000 of the grant to fund curriculum creation, delivery of coursework, the hiring of an educational navigator headquartered at the University of Mary Fargo Center, and marketing. The money will specifically benefit U-Mary's online cybersecurity training program through the Gary Tharaldson School of Business, and employer-readiness training through the Workforce Development office, according to university Online Executive Director Rachael Brash.

“We all know our workforce needs are great, and this grant will provide many people across the region with opportunity to thrive," she said. 

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. 

People can go to https://www.ndvax.orgor https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

