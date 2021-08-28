North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 28: Masks required in South Central courtrooms

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: court masks, federal aid and more.
Courtroom masks
South Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick is requiring face coverings in courtrooms during all trials and hearings, citing rising COVID-19 cases in the region.
“Such a precaution will allow the court to continue to operate, provide justice to court participants, and to protect the safety of the public as well as staff during this health emergency,” Romanick said in his order.
Judges will have the discretion to allow people to remove face masks to testify or to address the court.
The judicial district will continue to operate with a mix of remote and socially distanced in-person hearings, the judge said.
FEMA aid
North Dakota’s Health Department is getting more federal aid to help cover the cost of responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
The department is getting nearly $3.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to expand lab testing, hire additional staff and add COVID-19 testing sites.
FEMA has provided the state with nearly $112 million to date for its pandemic response.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.