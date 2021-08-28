North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 28: Masks required in South Central courtrooms

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: court masks, federal aid and more.

Courtroom masks

South Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick is requiring face coverings in courtrooms during all trials and hearings, citing rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

“Such a precaution will allow the court to continue to operate, provide justice to court participants, and to protect the safety of the public as well as staff during this health emergency,” Romanick said in his order.

Judges will have the discretion to allow people to remove face masks to testify or to address the court.

The judicial district will continue to operate with a mix of remote and socially distanced in-person hearings, the judge said.

FEMA aid

North Dakota’s Health Department is getting more federal aid to help cover the cost of responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}