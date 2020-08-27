North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 27: Mandan Public Schools report COVID-19 cases

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Mandan Public Schools, Capitol safety upgrades and testing in Bismarck, Mandan and Carson.
Positive cases
Mandan Public School district officials confirmed Thursday that positive coronavirus cases have been identified in schools, but declined to share specific details, citing privacy concerns.
Mandan Public Schools spokeswoman Jessica Petrick declined to share how many cases were identified or whether any classrooms or schools have been closed as a result.
It has been one week since Mandan Public Schools began its semester in a hybrid format at the middle and high school level and full time in-person learning at elementary schools.
District officials worked with Custer Health to investigate every positive case and identify close contacts, according to a statement from the district.
Upgrades set for Capitol
More than $1 million in CARES Act money is funding health and safety upgrades to mitigate the coronavirus in the state Capitol, including:
• $158,000 for automated and touchless bathroom fixtures, doors and improved sanitizing
• $856,000 for ionizers to kill viruses and bacteria in the air
The state Office of Management and Budget is arranging the upgrades approved earlier this summer by the state’s Emergency Commission and the Legislature’s Budget Section.
The upgrades will be completed by the end of the year in facilities throughout the Capitol Grounds, including the Capitol, North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum and Liberty Memorial Building.
Bismarck testing planned
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is conducting free, drive-up COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, or until supplies run out.
People seeking tests must enter Parking Lot D from South Seventh Street, south of the Bismarck Event Center. Testing will occur inside the venue.
Carson, Mandan testing planned
Custer Health is holding free, drive-up COVID-19 testing in Carson and Mandan next week.
Testing is set for 10-11 a.m. Mountain time, or until supplies run out, on Monday at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Carson. Tests will be conducted on the east site of the Grant County Fair Building. People seeking tests should enter eastbound from Railroad Avenue and turn south on the road by Montana Street.
Testing also is set for 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, or until supplies run out, at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. People seeking tests should approach the venue from Longspur Trail off of Memorial Highway. To leave the testing area, people should take 24th Avenue Southeast and go north.
For Burgleigh and Morton county events, pre-testing registration is available online at testreg.nd.gov. Registration doesn't guarantee a test.
Positive test results will be shared within 24-72 hours. Negative test results could take up to five to seven days.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 10,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,865 in Burleigh County and 581 in Morton County. There have been 8,666 recoveries and 139 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 534 people have been hospitalized; 61 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 196,559 people, and conducted 449,865 total tests.
