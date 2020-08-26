North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 26: Bismarck emergency extended again

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Bismarck emergency, parental help, Steele testing, tribal aid and more.
Bismarck emergency extended
The Bismarck City Commission has voted to again extend the city’s coronavirus-related emergency declaration, which is a necessary step to receiving state and federal aid.
The initial declaration came on March 15. It’s been extended for a month four times since then. Mayor Steve Bakken earlier this month signed another extension, and commissioners on Tuesday ratified the decision.
The declaration is now in effect until mid-September.
Gov. Doug Burgum and President Donald Trump also have declared emergencies due to the pandemic.
Pandemic parenting
The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division has a new resource available to help parents as children go back to school.
“Parents are making difficult decisions relating to child care, education and managing careers,” said Behavioral Health Division Director Pamela Sagness. “Caring for young children while assisting with distance learning for older children and working full time, often from home, is difficult. Any support or resources we can offer to North Dakota families is important.”
For more information on the "Parenting During a Pandemic" resource, go to www.parentslead.org/COVID-19.
Thursday testing
Kidder County District Health Unit is hosting free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Thursday at its office in Steele.
The event at 422 2nd Ave. NW is from 2:30-4 p.m., or until testing supplies are gone. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
Tribal aid
The Three Affiliated Tribes is getting more federal coronavirus aid, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
The $900,000 through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package will be used to purchase and renovate a facility in Halliday to provide medical services related to COVID-19. It also will fund renovations to a facility in Twin Buttes so it can serve as an emergency response center.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 10,467 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,810 in Burleigh County and 559 in Morton County. There have been 8,545 recoveries and 138 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 525 people have been hospitalized; 53 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 195,118 people, and conducted 442,896 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
