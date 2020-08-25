North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 25: DOT call center expanded

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: driver's licenses, Mandan testing and more.
DOT call center expanded
The North Dakota Department of Transportation has expanded its call center to decrease phone call wait times for driver's license customers.
“Our staff continues to work every day to meet customer demand; however we face an unprecedented workload,” Deputy Director for Driver Safety Robin Rehbor said in a statement. “This move was necessary to free up resources and allow our employees to focus on processing driver license renewals."
All renewals for driver's licenses that expired March 1 or later have been extended and will follow a phased schedule. The deadline for vehicle registrations remains Aug. 31. The renewal deadline for driver's licenses is:
- Licenses that expired in March, April or May -- Sept. 30.
- Licenses that expired in June -- Oct. 31.
- Licenses that expired or will expire in July, August, September or October -- Nov. 30.
- Licenses that expire in November and December -- Dec. 31.
To schedule an appointment, go to dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has extended the Real ID deadline to October 2021. Only customers renewing a North Dakota driver's license at this time will be able to obtain a Real ID during their scheduled appointment.
For more information, go to www.dot.nd.gov.
Mandan testing
Custer Health is hosting free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-3 p.m. or until testing supplies are gone.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
Consensus Council grants
The nonprofit Consensus Council awarded $117,175 to 12 North Dakota organizations in the second round of its Community Innovation grant program.
Area groups that got grants are Youthworks in Bismarck ($9,675), Native Artists United in Mandan ($10,000) and Western Wellness Foundation in Dickinson ($10,000).
The council in partnership with the Bush Foundation has raised the maximum award for the third round from $10,000 to $15,000. It will begin accepting proposals Sept. 3.
“We are excited to increase the maximum award level this fall, which will allow local organizations to better problem-solve the ongoing impacts of COVID-19,” Consensus Council Senior Program Director Scott Fry said. “The grants are increasingly recognized across North Dakota as a unique source of funding to try out new ideas, processes and solutions unique to each organization and community.”
Grants are available to nonprofits and government entities. The deadline to apply in the third round is Oct. 5. For more information, go to agree.org/community-innovation-grants.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 10,229 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,750 in Burleigh County and 548 in Morton County. There have been 8,410 recoveries and 138 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 519 people have been hospitalized; 50 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 193,599 people, and conducted 438,451 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.