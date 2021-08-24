North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 24: ND Rent Help adds utility bill aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: utility assistance, shots and testing.

Utility bill help

North Dakota’s ND Rent Help program can now also help qualifying renters pay past-due utility bills, according to the state Department of Human Services.

Payments will be made directly to utility vendors. Qualifying utilities include electric, natural gas and other heating sources, water, sewer and garbage services.

The assistance is designed to complement the state’s existing Low Income Home Energy Assistance program. It will pay for heating costs not covered by LIHEAP if a household qualifies for and participates in both programs.

To quality for rent and utility help through the ND Rent Help program, renter households can earn up to 80% of area median income based on household size.

At least one member of the household must have qualified for unemployment or have experienced a coronavirus-related hardship during the pandemic and be behind in rent or utilities, or be at risk of homelessness or housing instability.

Households with incomes below 50% of area median income or that include a household member who has been unemployed for 90 days or longer receive priority.