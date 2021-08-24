North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 24: ND Rent Help adds utility bill aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: utility assistance, shots and testing.
Utility bill help
North Dakota’s ND Rent Help program can now also help qualifying renters pay past-due utility bills, according to the state Department of Human Services.
Payments will be made directly to utility vendors. Qualifying utilities include electric, natural gas and other heating sources, water, sewer and garbage services.
The assistance is designed to complement the state’s existing Low Income Home Energy Assistance program. It will pay for heating costs not covered by LIHEAP if a household qualifies for and participates in both programs.
To quality for rent and utility help through the ND Rent Help program, renter households can earn up to 80% of area median income based on household size.
At least one member of the household must have qualified for unemployment or have experienced a coronavirus-related hardship during the pandemic and be behind in rent or utilities, or be at risk of homelessness or housing instability.
Households with incomes below 50% of area median income or that include a household member who has been unemployed for 90 days or longer receive priority.
Renters in North Dakota can contact an approved application counselor to get help applying for rent and utility assistance. Go to http://www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/nd-rent-help-application-counselors.pdf for more information.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.