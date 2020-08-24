North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 24: Consensus Council awards grants

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: coronavirus grants, Bismarck testing and more.
Consensus Council grants
The nonprofit Consensus Council awarded $117,175 to 12 North Dakota organizations in the second round of its Community Innovation grant program.
Area groups that got grants are Youthworks in Bismarck ($9,675), Native Artists United in Mandan ($10,000) and Western Wellness Foundation in Dickinson ($10,000).
The council in partnership with the Bush Foundation has raised the maximum award for the third round from $10,000 to $15,000. It will begin accepting proposals Sept. 3.
“We are excited to increase the maximum award level this fall, which will allow local organizations to better problem-solve the ongoing impacts of COVID-19,” Consensus Council Senior Program Director Scott Fry said. “The grants are increasingly recognized across North Dakota as a unique source of funding to try out new ideas, processes and solutions unique to each organization and community.”
Grants are available to nonprofits and government entities. The deadline to apply in the third round is Oct. 5. For more information, go to agree.org/community-innovation-grants.
Tuesday testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is hosting free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until testing supplies run out. It's open to all ages on a first come-first served basis.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,716 in Burleigh County and 544 in Morton County. There have been 8,206 recoveries and 137 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 505 people have been hospitalized; 51 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 192,018 people, and conducted 435,276 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
