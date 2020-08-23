North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 23: Perishable food grants available

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: perishable foods, Tuesday testing and more.
Perishable food grants
North Dakota’s Department of Agriculture is offering grants to help charitable food organizations and small grocers take steps to extend the shelf life of perishable foods.
The effort is being funded with $2 million through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package. The goal is “to help these organizations extend the shelf life of perishable foods in order to provide their clients with continued, uninterrupted access to foods such as fruits and vegetables, meats and dairy products,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.
Charitable food organizations include any that provide food and/or services, including local food pantries, soup kitchens, senior citizen centers, food distribution centers, churches and donation centers. Small grocers include any North Dakota grocer in a community of 750 or fewer people.
Eligible costs include items purchased between March 15 and Dec. 15, such as refrigeration units, freezer units, coolers, vacuum packers and dehydrators, along with delivery costs related to the purchase of the equipment. All work must be completed by Dec. 15.
Applications and more information can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/cares-act-north-dakota-charitable-food-organization-grants.
Tuesday Testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is hosting a free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until testing supplies run out. It's open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 9,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,701 in Burleigh County and 537 in Morton County. There have been 8,064 recoveries and 136 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 501 people have been hospitalized; 52 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 190,885 people, and conducted 432,725 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
