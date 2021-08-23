North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 23: Bike race goes virtual again

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: bike race, tests and shots.
Virtual bike race
Sanford Health's Great American Bike Race will once again be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event that raises money to support children with cerebral palsy or other permanent disabilities is in its 25th year. It had been set for Aug. 28 but will now be virtual due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota. For more information, or to register a team or donate, go to gabr.sanfordhealth.org.
“The safety and well-being of our GABR families, volunteers and riders is our highest priority. For that reason, we are replacing the in-person event with a virtual celebration,” said Sara Haugen, executive director of the Sanford Health Foundation. “To celebrate, we encourage our past and current participants to share stories and photos on the Great American Bike Race GABR Community Facebook page as we take a look back at 25 years of supporting our families across the region.”
The Great American Bike Race to date has distributed nearly $4 million in assistance.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.