North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 23: Bike race goes virtual again

“The safety and well-being of our GABR families, volunteers and riders is our highest priority. For that reason, we are replacing the in-person event with a virtual celebration,” said Sara Haugen, executive director of the Sanford Health Foundation. “To celebrate, we encourage our past and current participants to share stories and photos on the Great American Bike Race GABR Community Facebook page as we take a look back at 25 years of supporting our families across the region.”