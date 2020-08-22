North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 22: Testing events set this week

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: area testing, farm aid, police events and more.
Testing this week
Free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in Bismarck, Mandan and Steele this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host an event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-3 p.m. or until testing supplies are gone.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Kidder County District Health Unit is hosting testing on Thursday at its office in Steele.
The event at 422 2nd Ave. NW is from 2:30-4 p.m., or until testing supplies are gone. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.
Preregistration for all three events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
Police cancel events
The Bismarck Police Department has canceled the Tri-City Community Picnic and the Citizens Police Academy due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the area.
“This decision was not taken lightly and we deeply regret the cancellations," Deputy Chief Jason Stugelmeyer said. "Right now is a time for police departments to engage the community and gain trust in the citizens we serve. However, out of the abundance of caution to keep people safe from this invisible enemy, we just cannot hold an event that goes against the advice of medical professionals and leaders in the community.”
The events will be held "in the future when it is safe to do so," the department said in a statement.
Farm aid signup
Only about two-thirds of North Dakota farmers have so far taken advantage of the federal government’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, according to North Dakota State University Extension.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently extended the application deadline until Sept. 11 and expanded eligible commodities, including all sheep.
The program is providing up to $16 billion in direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer.
"This U.S. Department of Agriculture program supports any farmer or rancher whose operation has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," NDSU Extension Farm Management Specialist Ron Haugen said. "The CFAP provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19 -- and that's nearly all North Dakota producers."
The aid is coming from two funding sources: $9.5 billion through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and $6.5 billion through the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.
"These payments are a good addition to your cash flow in these tight economic times," Haugen said.
For more information go to farmers.gov/cfap.
Online food purchases
The North Dakota Department of Human Services is making grant funding available to ensure grocery stores and other qualifying food retailers are equipped to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food purchases via electronic benefit transfer cards.
The SNAP Access Enhancement Grant program comes in the wake of the federal government approving North Dakota’s request to allow online food purchases by SNAP households.
“We want to prevent hunger by supporting a safer option to in-store shopping for individuals at higher risk of coronavirus complications who are limiting their outings and exposure to others in the community who may be asymptomatic,” said Michele Gee, Human Services’ director for economic assistance.
The program is funded with $750,000 in federal coronavirus aid. The grants will reimburse applicants up to $25,000. The application form and more information is available at https://www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/snap-access-grant.html.
SNAP provides $68 million annually to about 23,000 low-income North Dakota households. Households get about $350 per month on average.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 9,736 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,673 in Burleigh County and 529 in Morton County. There have been 7,968 recoveries and 135 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 499 people have been hospitalized; 53 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 189,038 people, and conducted 428,208 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
