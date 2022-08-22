 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 22: Post-pandemic cities focus of class

Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Post-pandemic cities, food aid and more.

Placemaking class

The state Commerce Department and AARP are hosting a free master class on community placemaking on Wednesday.

“Community placemaking is a pivotal approach to ensure the longevity of healthier and happier residents across North Dakota,” Commerce Interim Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “Placemaking is very effective in creating vibrant and healthy communities for all ages by taking an innovative approach in capitalizing on a community’s existing assets.”

The founder of 8 80 Cities, Gil Penalosa, will provide an overview about the resources and tools that can be used to create more welcoming and inclusive cities and public spaces. Penalosa's priority is on the post-coronavirus pandemic city.

The class will be offered in-person at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum in Bismarck, and also virtually. Registration is at msnd.link/AARP-Master-Class.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in North Dakota this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are (all times are local):

Wednesday

  • Stanley, Mountrail County South Complex, 8103 61st St. NW, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Bowbells, United Methodist Church back parking lot, 215 Main St.
  • Crosby, Concordia Lutheran Church (west side), 204 Main St. NE, 4:45 p.m.

Thursday

  • Wildrose, Fire Hall, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
  • Ray, 24 Railroad Ave. Suite 1, 10:30 a.m.
  • Garrison, 71 S. Main St., 12-2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m.
  • Turtle Lake, 515 Kundert St., 2-3:30 p.m.
  • Washburn, McLean Family Resource Center, 205 Seventh St., 5 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. 

People can go to https://www.ndvax.orgor https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

