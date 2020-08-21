North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 21: Haunted Fort canceled at state park

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Haunted Fort, new scam, college testing and more.
Haunted Fort canceled
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park has canceled its annual Haunted Fort holiday attraction due to coronavirus concerns.
The Haunted Fort held around Halloween centers around rumors that the rebuilt home of Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer is haunted. Custer left the fort to head to his infamous defeat and death at the Battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876.
The Haunted Fort builds off the myths and legends of paranormal activity that construction workers, visitors and staff have reported over the years since Fort Abraham Lincoln was rebuilt in 1989. The annual event brings up to 9,000 visitors to the park, from North Dakota and surrounding states.
"Even though we will not be hosting our annual Haunted Fort event, we want to encourage residents to still come out and enjoy the park this fall," Park Manager Dan Schelske said. "This a great place to enjoy the stunning fall colors against the backdrop of the Missouri River."
SBA scam alert
Email phishing scams have surfaced in which the cybercriminals are impersonating the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to the agency.
The scams have materialized in the wake of emergency coronavirus pandemic-related aid. The SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance recently approved 5,597 Economic Injury Disaster loans in North Dakota.
Loan applicants are advised to look out for email scams and phishing attacks using the SBA logo. The scam emails target applicants of the loan program, asking them to verify their accounts using a third-party online platform to collect personal information.
The SBA says any legitimate email communication from the agency will come from email accounts ending in sba.gov.
More information is available at https://www.sba.gov/COVIDfraudalert. People can report suspicious emails to the Office of Inspector General’s Hotline at 800-767-0385 or online at the same website.
Loan applicants who have questions can call the Disaster Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or send an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Williston State College
Williston State College is urging faculty, staff and students to be tested for COVID-19 before the return to in-person instruction on Monday.
The college is hosting a free drive-thru and walk-thru testing event on campus Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. There also is testing scheduled Monday at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds in Williston from 4-7 p.m.
People can preregister at https://testreg.nd.gov/. That speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 9,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,625 in Burleigh County and 516 in Morton County. There have been 7,841 recoveries and 132 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 491 people have been hospitalized; 54 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 187,012 people, and conducted 421,501 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.