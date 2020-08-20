North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 20: Bismarck police cancel events

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: police events, campus testing and more.
Police cancel events
The Bismarck Police Department has canceled the Tri-City Community Picnic and the Citizens Police Academy due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the area.
“This decision was not taken lightly and we deeply regret the cancellations," Deputy Chief Jason Stugelmeyer said. "Right now is a time for police departments to engage the community and gain trust in the citizens we serve. However, out of the abundance of caution to keep people safe from this invisible enemy, we just cannot hold an event that goes against the advice of medical professionals and leaders in the community.”
The events will be held "in the future when it is safe to do so," the department said in a statement.
United Tribes testing
United Tribes Technical College is hosting free COVID-19 testing for faculty, staff and students on Saturday.
The event is from 9 a.m. to noon or until supplies run out. People are asked to enter through the south college entrance. There will be drive-thru and walking lanes available.
Pre-registration should be completed athttps://testreg.nd.gov/.
Tuesday is the first day of classes at the Bismarck college.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 9,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,552 in Burleigh County and 498 in Morton County. There have been 7,718 recoveries and 130 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 478 people have been hospitalized; 45 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 184,787 people, and conducted 414,477 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
