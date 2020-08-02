North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 2: Home schooling meeting set in Bismarck

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: home schooling, antibody testing, relief grants and more.
Home schooling meetings
Informational meetings are being held across North Dakota for parents considering home schooling their children due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The North Dakota Home School Association is hosting the meetings in conjunction with home school support groups. Topics will cover state home school law and record keeping, and there will be a question-and-answer session.
The meetings are free and open to the public. A meeting is scheduled in Bismarck on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Hillside Park. A full list of meetings can be found on the association website at www.ndhsa.org.
Sanford antibody testing
Sanford Health is now offering coronavirus antibody testing, including at facilities in Bismarck and Dickinson.
The testing can help a person learn if he or she has previously been infected with COVID-19. The Sanford test doesn’t require approval from a doctor.
It costs $65 and is not covered by insurance. Payment is due at the time of the test. Results are delivered within four days.
“This is the next frontier in this ongoing battle against COVID-19,” said Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health. “Sanford Laboratories will be able to process more than 1,000 of these antibody tests each day.”
Relief fund grants
The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation has awarded more grants from its Relief Fund.
The money is going to organizations responding to immediate needs in Williams, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail counties as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and energy industry pressures.
The foundation to date has awarded $85,000 in grants. The most recent awards are to the Bakken Oil Rush thrift store, Crosby Kids Daycare, and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williston.
“We are working hard to better understand the needs of our region and how they continue to evolve,” said Ward Koeser, president of the foundation's board of directors. “From what we have seen, we know that the needs of our communities are getting deeper.”
Donations to the fund can be made online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF, P.O. Box 371, Williston, ND 58802-0371. Donations are tax-deductible.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 6,660 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 961 in Burleigh County and 272 in Morton County. There have been 5,477 recoveries and 105 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 377 people have been hospitalized; 50 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 157,023 people, and conducted 320,182 total tests.
