North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 2: Experts to discuss pandemic economy

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: economy talk, ag assistance, traveler confidence and more.
Small business recovery
Two economic experts will be in Bismarck this week to talk about where small businesses stand as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.
The NFIB and Visa Small Business Economic Roadshow is Wednesday from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Radisson. It’s free and open to the public.
The event will feature Holly Wade, director of research and policy analysis for NFIB, a nonprofit that advocates for small and independent business owners, and Michael Brown, Visa’s principal U.S. economist.
They will give small business owners insight into risks to the economic outlook, and how the recession and recovery brought on by the pandemic compares to others. Topics will include consumer spending trends, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages.
Livestock losses
Livestock and poultry producers who have suffered losses during the coronavirus pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for federal aid.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program. Producers can apply through Farm Service Agency county offices from July 20 through Sept. 17.
PLIP payments will be based on 80% of the fair market value of the livestock and poultry and on disposal costs. Eligible livestock and poultry include swine, chickens and turkeys, but pork producers are expected to be the primary recipients of the assistance.
“Throughout the pandemic, we learned very quickly the importance and vulnerability of the supply chain to our food supply,” Vilsack said. “Many livestock producers had to make the unfortunate decision to depopulate their livestock inventory when there simply was no other option. This targeted assistance will help livestock and poultry producers that were among the hardest hit by the pandemic alleviate some financial burden from these losses.”
For more information, go to farmers.gov/plip or call 877-508-8364.
Traveler confidence
The confidence of travelers is soaring as their concern about the coronavirus pandemic wanes, according to the latest AAA travel survey.
Two-thirds of North Dakotans feel more comfortable traveling now than they did three months ago, according to the late-June survey.
The top reasons are that people are vaccinated, are less afraid of COVID-19 or have more confidence in safety measures.
“AAA has experienced a surge in demand for travel as more Americans have become vaccinated and feel confident in their ability to vacation safely,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for the auto club.
However, one-third of North Dakotans are finding it challenging to understand the COVID-related requirements for international travel, AAA said.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.