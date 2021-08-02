North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 2: Experts to discuss pandemic economy

PLIP payments will be based on 80% of the fair market value of the livestock and poultry and on disposal costs. Eligible livestock and poultry include swine, chickens and turkeys, but pork producers are expected to be the primary recipients of the assistance.

“Throughout the pandemic, we learned very quickly the importance and vulnerability of the supply chain to our food supply,” Vilsack said. “Many livestock producers had to make the unfortunate decision to depopulate their livestock inventory when there simply was no other option. This targeted assistance will help livestock and poultry producers that were among the hardest hit by the pandemic alleviate some financial burden from these losses.”

For more information, go to farmers.gov/plip or call 877-508-8364.

Traveler confidence

The confidence of travelers is soaring as their concern about the coronavirus pandemic wanes, according to the latest AAA travel survey.

Two-thirds of North Dakotans feel more comfortable traveling now than they did three months ago, according to the late-June survey.

The top reasons are that people are vaccinated, are less afraid of COVID-19 or have more confidence in safety measures.