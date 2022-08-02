 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 2: BSC getting American Rescue Plan grant

Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: education assistance, food aid and more.

BSC grant

Bismarck State College is getting $1.9 million in federal coronavirus aid to purchase high-tech laboratory and classroom equipment to support the school's polytechnic career programs.

The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and the Economic Development Administration’s Coal Communities Commitment program, which supports coal communities as they recover from the pandemic by helping them create new jobs and opportunities.

BSC's polytechnic mandate from the state Board of Higher Education is to boost bachelor of applied science degrees to assist with state workforce development initiatives.

“This EDA investment will upskill and diversify the workforce in North Dakota, leading to a stronger, robust regional economy,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in North Dakota this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are (all times are local):

Wednesday

  • Rugby, NAPA/Envision parking lot, 2819 U.S. Highway 2 W., 3:45-5 p.m.

Thursday

  • Minnewaukan, city garage near library, 160 Main Street E., 12-1 p.m.

  • Devils Lake, Devils Lake Sports Center, 1601 College Drive N., 3 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. 

People can go to https://www.ndvax.orgor https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

