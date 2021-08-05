North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 2: Back-to-school vaccine town hall set

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: town hall, tests and shots.
Vaccine town hall
North Dakota's Health Department will host a live, virtual “Ask a Doctor” town hall at 2 p.m. Central time Friday to discuss back-to-school immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens.
Scheduled to take part are state Immunization Director Molly Howell and Sanford Health Fargo doctors Tracie Newman and Rebecca Bakke.
Members of the public can view the event live at http://health.nd.gov/townhall and submit questions to the doctors from the “Q & A” panel on Microsoft Teams. Advance registration is not required.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.