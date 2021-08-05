North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 2: Back-to-school vaccine town hall set

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: town hall, tests and shots.

Vaccine town hall

North Dakota's Health Department will host a live, virtual “Ask a Doctor” town hall at 2 p.m. Central time Friday to discuss back-to-school immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens.

Scheduled to take part are state Immunization Director Molly Howell and Sanford Health Fargo doctors Tracie Newman and Rebecca Bakke.

Members of the public can view the event live at http://health.nd.gov/townhall and submit questions to the doctors from the “Q & A” panel on Microsoft Teams. Advance registration is not required.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.