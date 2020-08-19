North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 19: Testing set in Bismarck on Thursday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Bismarck testing, tribal aid and more.
Thursday testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will conduct free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Thursday.
It’s open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis. It runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until testing supplies run out.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
Tribal grants awarded
North Dakota tribes are getting more aid through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
The money for pandemic response efforts is through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
Grants of $150,000 each are going to the Three Affiliated Tribes, Spirit Lake Nation and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 8,968 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,502 in Burleigh County and 484 in Morton County. There have been 7,629 recoveries and 130 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 478 people have been hospitalized; 49 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 182,526 people, and conducted 406,733 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.