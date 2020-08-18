North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 18: Rental assistance aid supplemented

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: rental assistance, Wednesday testing and more.
Rental assistance
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has issued guidance for allowing the state of North Dakota to use federal coronavirus aid money for low-income rental assistance, according to the state’s congressional delegation.
The state departments of health and commerce previously established a temporary rental assistance program for households with 60% or less of area median income and living in nonassisted housing.
The state requested a waiver to use Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus funds to supplement the program. Federal Housing Secretary Ben Carson has approved the request, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all R-N.D.
“With this waiver ... the state will be able to continue providing rental assistance on a broader basis,” Hoeven said.
Wednesday testing
Custer Health is hosting free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.
The event will run from 1-3 p.m. or until testing supplies are gone. It's open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail, which is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. They will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 8,782 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,460 in Burleigh County and 473 in Morton County. There have been 7,485 recoveries and 128 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 469 people have been hospitalized; 47 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 180,928 people, and conducted 401,876 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
