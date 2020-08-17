North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 17: Free testing set Tuesday in Bismarck

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Bismarck testing, CARES plan and more.
Tuesday Testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will conduct free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday.
It's open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
CARES plan available
The state’s Community Services Block Grant CARES Supplemental State Plan is available for public review through Aug. 26.
It serves as an amendment to the state’s fiscal year 2020-21 CSBG State Plan, according to the Department of Commerce’s Division of Community Services.
The plan provides information on various activities supported by CARES Act funding from Jan. 20 through Sept. 30, and describes how the activities assist those impacted by COVID-19.
Comments will be accepted through Aug. 26. To obtain a copy, contact Rikki Roehrich at 701-328-5300, ND Relay TTY: 1-800-366-6888, ND Relay Voice 1-800-366-6889, ND Relay Spanish 1-800-435-8590, or email at dcs@nd.gov.
The report also can be viewed at:
Send written comments to rroehrich@nd.gov or mail them to: Rikki Roehrich, ND Department of Commerce, Division of Community Services, P.O. Box 2057, Bismarck, ND 58502-2057.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 8,647 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,409 in Burleigh County and 117 in Morton County. There have been 7,343 recoveries and 126 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 461 people have been hospitalized; 55 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 180,419 people, and conducted 400,001 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.