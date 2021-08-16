North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 16: Tribe gets suicide prevention money

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: suicide prevention money, airport aid and more.
Tribe-suicide prevention
The Spirit Lake Tribe is among 26 entities nationwide getting a federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help prevent suicides during the coronavirus pandemic.
The North Dakota tribe is getting just under $800,000. It’s the only entity in the state getting a grant through the Emergency Response for Suicide Prevention Grants program.
“Americans throughout our nation continue to struggle with COVID-related increases in depression, anxiety, trauma, grief, isolation, job and home loss, and other stressors,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, the U.S. Health and Human Services assistant secretary for mental health and substance use. “These grants support outreach to people at risk of suicide and victims of domestic violence.”
Funding is through pandemic relief aid approved by Congress.
Airport aid
Two western North Dakota airports are getting more federal aid to help them through the coronavirus pandemic, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
The money was approved by Congress last year and doled out by the federal Transportation Department.
The Williston Basin International Airport is getting $25,162, and the Dickinson Municipal Airport Authority is getting $5,105. Several eastern North Dakota airports are getting similar amounts.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.