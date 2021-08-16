North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 16: Tribe gets suicide prevention money

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: suicide prevention money, airport aid and more.

Tribe-suicide prevention

The Spirit Lake Tribe is among 26 entities nationwide getting a federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help prevent suicides during the coronavirus pandemic.

The North Dakota tribe is getting just under $800,000. It’s the only entity in the state getting a grant through the Emergency Response for Suicide Prevention Grants program.

“Americans throughout our nation continue to struggle with COVID-related increases in depression, anxiety, trauma, grief, isolation, job and home loss, and other stressors,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, the U.S. Health and Human Services assistant secretary for mental health and substance use. “These grants support outreach to people at risk of suicide and victims of domestic violence.”

Funding is through pandemic relief aid approved by Congress.

Airport aid

Two western North Dakota airports are getting more federal aid to help them through the coronavirus pandemic, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.