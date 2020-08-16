North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 16: Government offers farm loan break

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm loans, area testing and more.
Farm loan break
The federal Farm Service Agency is giving a break to producers with Farm Storage Facility Loans during the coronavirus pandemic.
The program provides producers with low-interest financing to build or upgrade facilities and infrastructure for storing, handling and transporting crops. FSA is offering borrowers a one-time annual installment payment deferral option for loans with terms up to 10 years. No fees or prepayment penalties apply. The option is not available for 12-year term loans.
“Farmers are facing challenging times because of the pandemic, and FSA is constantly looking for ways to offer flexibilities to our customers to help alleviate financial stressors,” FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce said in a statement. “This storage facility loan servicing option affords eligible borrowers more time to make a payment and may stop loan acceleration, foreclosure or liquidation.”
For more information, go to farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Testing this week
Free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in Bismarck and Mandan this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host events at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-3 p.m. or until testing supplies are gone.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Preregistration for all events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 8,587 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,388 in Burleigh County and 452 in Morton County. There have been 7,249 recoveries and 125 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 459 people have been hospitalized; 54 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 179,800 people, and conducted 397,296 total tests.
