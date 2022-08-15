North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 15: Beulah, Turtle Lake health care facilities get aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: health care assistance, food aid and more.

COVID care grants

Four North Dakota health care centers including two in the region are getting a total of $262,000 in American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid through a federal effort to boost COVID-19 care to underserved populations.

“We have prioritized advancing equity in our COVID-19 response and throughout all of our work,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement, adding that the $90 million in new funding announced nationally "will help ensure that all patients have equitable access to the high-quality health care they deserve.”

Grants of $65,500 each are going to the Coal Country Community Health Center in Beulah, Northland Health Partners Community in Turtle Lake, and two eastern North Dakota facilities: Family Health Care Center in Fargo and Spectra Health in Grand Forks.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in North Dakota this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are (all times are local):

Wednesday

Carson, 123 N. Main St., 11:30 a.m.

Hettinger, Armory, 1207 4th Ave. S., 2:30 p.m.

Thursday

Gackle, 117 Spruce St. W., 9:45 a.m.

Ellendale, Community Food Pantry, 504 2nd Ave. N., 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Forbes, American Legion, 3-6 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.orgor https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.