 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 15: Beulah, Turtle Lake health care facilities get aid

  • 0
Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: health care assistance, food aid and more.

COVID care grants

Four North Dakota health care centers including two in the region are getting a total of $262,000 in American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid through a federal effort to boost COVID-19 care to underserved populations.

“We have prioritized advancing equity in our COVID-19 response and throughout all of our work,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement, adding that the $90 million in new funding announced nationally "will help ensure that all patients have equitable access to the high-quality health care they deserve.”

Grants of $65,500 each are going to the Coal Country Community Health Center in Beulah, Northland Health Partners Community in Turtle Lake, and two eastern North Dakota facilities: Family Health Care Center in Fargo and Spectra Health in Grand Forks.

People are also reading…

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in North Dakota this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are (all times are local):

Wednesday

  • Carson, 123 N. Main St., 11:30 a.m.
  • Hettinger, Armory, 1207 4th Ave. S., 2:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Gackle, 117 Spruce St. W., 9:45 a.m.
  • Ellendale, Community Food Pantry, 504 2nd Ave. N., 2:30-3:30 p.m.
  • Forbes, American Legion, 3-6 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. 

People can go to https://www.ndvax.orgor https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana abortion laws remain blocked during legal challenge

Montana abortion laws remain blocked during legal challenge

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling that temporarily blocks three abortion laws passed by the 2021 Legislature from taking effect while legal challenges play out. Tuesday's ruling prevents the state from enforcing laws that ban abortions beyond 20 weeks, eliminate tele-health services for medication abortions and mandate that an abortion provider offer patients the opportunity to listen to the fetal heart tone or view an ultrasound before performing an abortion. The Montana Supreme Court found the state judge was right to rely on its 1999 ruling that said laws that interfere with bodily autonomy violate the state Constitution's right to individual privacy.

Fargo abortion clinic ramps up move across river to Minnesota

Fargo abortion clinic ramps up move across river to Minnesota

The owner of the sole abortion clinic in North Dakota has been busy getting a new location ready in Moorhead, Minnesota. Tammi Kromenaker was directing traffic Friday outside a commercial building she bought just a few miles away from her current location in Fargo. Kromenaker has a lawsuit pending that seeks to block North Dakota's abortion ban on the grounds that it's contrary to the state constitution. She'll have to shut down later this month unless a judge intervenes. Kromenaker hasn't said when the new location will open but has said patients won't see any interruption in service.

A Q&A on the challenge pending to North Dakota abortion ban

A Q&A on the challenge pending to North Dakota abortion ban

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic has gone to court seeking to block a trigger law banning abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of a national right to abortion. The state lawsuit from the Red River Women's Clinic is asking a judge to declare the state ban unconstitutional — or at least to extend the July 28 date when it would take effect. Legal experts and even clinic supporters acknowledge the suit may just delay the inevitable. Clinic director Tammi Kromenaker has said she will move operations a short distance away to Moorhead, Minnesota, if the litigation is unsuccessful. The clinic’s patients come mostly from North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota.

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News