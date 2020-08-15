North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 15: Aid distributed to artists

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artists aid, remote work, county courthouses and more.
Aid distributed to artists
The North Dakota Council on the Arts recently administered $55,000 in emergency funding from the Bush Foundation to 59 artists in the state impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
North Dakota artists could apply for grants of $500 or $1,000.
Artists and contract workers engaged in producing art, and arts and cultural events are facing financial hardship due to widespread cancellation of events, residencies and production contracts, according to the council.
A full list of grant recipients is available via this link: https://mcusercontent.com/15fde98e5e18638f5af03cd9c/files/6299ee19-c9f3-43ee-ac57-bc8fb13771ee/BushIndividualApplicants.pdf.
Remote work program
North Dakota State University Extension has partnered with Utah State University Extension to offer the Master Remote Work Professional Certification Program.
"This educational program is designed to equip workers with the tools and skills needed to work from home as a remote worker, freelancer or entrepreneur," said Marie Hvidsten, NDSU Extension rural leadership specialist.
The program consists of nine core modules that are delivered in a self-paced, online format, and four interactive workshops. The cost is $249, but NDSU Extension is offering a $199 scholarship for the first 100 North Dakotans who sign up.
For more information including course dates and registration information, go to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/lead/remotework/remote-work-certification-program.
Courthouse restrictions
More county courthouses around North Dakota are restricting access as coronavirus cases rise around the state.
Courthouses that had shut down after the onset of the epidemic reopened in July as jury trials resumed. Now, some are limiting public access again, according to the North Dakota Supreme Court.
The Pembina County Courthouse and all administration buildings began locking entrance doors on Aug. 3.
The Nelson County Courthouse closed to the public starting Aug. 7. County commissioners have made an allowance to hold court if necessary, and people can make appointments to come into the courthouse for business.
Benson County went back to lockdown status effective Thursday and is requiring all patrons to wear masks.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 8,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,344 in Burleigh County and 440 in Morton County. There have been 7,161 recoveries and 121 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 457 people have been hospitalized; 55 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 178,145 people, and conducted 391,731 total tests.
