North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 14: Testing set in Bismarck-Mandan next week

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: public testing, emergency declaration and more.
Bismarck testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will conduct free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing events at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday and Thursday. Both are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis. They'll run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until testing supplies run out.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
Mandan testing
Custer Health is hosting free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.
The event will run from 1-3 p.m. or until testing supplies are gone. It's open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
Bismarck emergency extended
Mayor Steve Bakken has signed another extension of Bismarck's coronavirus-related emergency declaration.
The initial declaration came on March 15. It’s been extended four times since then. It’s a necessary step to getting state and federal aid.
The latest extension will need to be ratified by the city commission. The declaration will then be in effect until mid-September.
Gov. Doug Burgum and President Donald Trump also have declared emergencies due to the pandemic.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 8,322 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,325 in Burleigh County and 435 in Morton County. There have been 7,066 recoveries and 121 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 455 people have been hospitalized; 65 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 176,603 people, and conducted 385,320 total tests.
