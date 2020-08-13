You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 13: Autumnfest Parade canceled
top story

North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 13: Autumnfest Parade canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: parade canceled, new app and more.

Autumnfest Parade canceled

The Autumnfest Parade scheduled for Sept. 19 in Bismarck has been canceled to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Organizer Scott Johnson said he is concerned about promoting a gathering of people at a time when COVID-19 cases are increasing in the area.

“I just think it’s the responsible thing to do,” Johnson said.

He added the parade will be back “bigger and better” next year.

New Care19 app

Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday announced the launch of the new Care19 Alert smartphone app, which is designed to notify users of possible COVID-19 exposure.

The initial app was unveiled in April to help state residents voluntarily track where they've been -- information that could be useful to contact tracers working to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

North Dakota-based ProudCrowd LLC developed Care19 Alert in partnership with the state Department of Health, using federal money. The free app is available to download through the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Officials said that by using Care19 Alert in conjunction with the original Care19 app, now called Care19 Diary, residents can maximize the number of people who can be notified of exposure.

Care19 Alert uses Bluetooth proximity technology provided by both Apple and Google notification systems. For more information go to www.google.com/covid19/exposurenotifications/.  

People who have Care19 Diary will need to download Care19 Alert to use the exposure notification system; the existing app will not update automatically. More information about both apps can be found at https://belegendary.link/Care19

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has 8,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,294 in Burleigh County and 425 in Morton County. There have been 6,953 recoveries and 120 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 445 people have been hospitalized; 59 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 175,040 people, and conducted 379,934 total tests.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News