North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 12: Tribe gets pandemic aid for wind farm

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: energy aid, food assistance and more.

Tribal wind

The Standing Rock Renewable Energy Authority is getting $725,000 in federal coronavirus aid for its wind farm project on the reservation.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is through the American Rescue Plan’s Indigenous Communities program.

“The Economic Development Administration is committed to supporting tribal communities in their recovery from the coronavirus pandemic,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Castillo said in a statement. “This EDA investment will result in a stronger economy for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, encourage business development in clean energy, and create jobs for tribal members.”

The tribe about two years ago announced plans for the $325 million Anpetu Wi Wind Farm. “Anpetu Wi” in Lakota means “It is day” or "morning light." About 60 turbines are slated to dot the Porcupine Hills, a badlands-esque part of Sioux County between Fort Yates and Porcupine.

SAGE Development Authority -- Standing Rock's public power authority -- announced last month that it's in the process of assessing environmental impacts of the project and doing cultural resource surveys. It also is gathering data such as wind speed through test towers. The tribe is raising money through various sources, including crowdfunding.

For more information, go to https://anpetuwi.com/.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in North Dakota this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are (all times are local):

Thursday

Napoleon, St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church, 401 Broadway, 9:45-10:30 a.m.

Wishek, 107 Centennial St. (near Lutheran church), 12-12:45 p.m.

Edgeley, Armory parking lot, 509 Second Ave., 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Oakes, alley behind Travel Inn, 401 Main Ave., 5-5:45 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.orgor https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.