 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 12: Tribe gets pandemic aid for wind farm

  • 0
Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: energy aid, food assistance and more.

Tribal wind

The Standing Rock Renewable Energy Authority is getting $725,000 in federal coronavirus aid for its wind farm project on the reservation.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is through the American Rescue Plan’s Indigenous Communities program.

“The Economic Development Administration is committed to supporting tribal communities in their recovery from the coronavirus pandemic,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Castillo said in a statement. “This EDA investment will result in a stronger economy for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, encourage business development in clean energy, and create jobs for tribal members.”

People are also reading…

The tribe about two years ago announced plans for the $325 million Anpetu Wi Wind Farm. “Anpetu Wi” in Lakota means “It is day” or "morning light." About 60 turbines are slated to dot the Porcupine Hills, a badlands-esque part of Sioux County between Fort Yates and Porcupine.

SAGE Development Authority -- Standing Rock's public power authority -- announced last month that it's in the process of assessing environmental impacts of the project and doing cultural resource surveys. It also is gathering data such as wind speed through test towers. The tribe is raising money through various sources, including crowdfunding.

For more information, go to https://anpetuwi.com/.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in North Dakota this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are (all times are local):

Thursday

  • Napoleon, St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church, 401 Broadway, 9:45-10:30 a.m.
  • Wishek, 107 Centennial St. (near Lutheran church), 12-12:45 p.m.
  • Edgeley, Armory parking lot, 509 Second Ave., 2:30-3:15 p.m.
  • Oakes, alley behind Travel Inn, 401 Main Ave., 5-5:45 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. 

People can go to https://www.ndvax.orgor https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota asks judge to lift stay on abortion trigger law

North Dakota asks judge to lift stay on abortion trigger law

The North Dakota attorney general’s office has asked a judge to lift his stay on a trigger law banning abortion, arguing he failed to make the state’s lone abortion clinic show a likelihood of prevailing in the case. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick last month granted the request for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo. State lawyers argue the judge made no “findings towards the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits,” which is a factor needed to evaluate preliminary injunctions. The ban was set to take effect last month.

Lawsuit contests Montana vaccine mandate ban on tribal land

A federal lawsuit in Montana seeks to block a state agency from enforcing on tribal lands a legislative prohibition against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Glacier County Regional Port Authority filed the complaint Tuesday, after state officials determined the authority discriminated against an unvaccinated person who attempted to attend a meeting in Browning. Browning is on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Attorneys for the port authority contend that the state lacks jurisdiction on tribal lands to enforce the vaccine mandate prohibition. The state's Republican-dominated Legislature last year passed the first-in-the-nation law making it illegal to discriminate based on a person’s vaccine status. Native Americans have been disproportionately hospitalized and killed by COVID-19.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News