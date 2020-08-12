North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 12: Grand application website crashes

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: crashed website, Steele testing and more.
Grant application snafu
A state Department of Commerce website that began taking applications Wednesday for the new Economic Resiliency Grant program crashed due to high demand.
The issue was with vendor Microsoft, department spokeswoman Kim Schmidt said. As of midafternoon there were more than 700 applications pending, she said, and the department was urging applicants to be patient. The site was back up later in the afternoon.
The Economic Resiliency Grant Program will dole out grants of up to $50,000 to help businesses implement measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19. A company with multiple locations can apply for up to $100,000. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first served basis. The application deadline is Aug. 28.
The $69 million effort is being funded through $400 million in federal coronavirus aid recently approved by the state Emergency Commission and the Legislature's Budget Section. The amount is part of $1.25 billion that North Dakota is getting through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.
Testing this week
Kidder County District Health Unit is hosting testing on Thursday at its office in Steele.
The event at 422 2nd Ave. NW is from 2:30-4 p.m., or until testing supplies are gone. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 7,970 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,255 in Burleigh County and 114 in Morton County. There have been 6,815 recoveries and 120 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 440 people have been hospitalized; 58 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 173,019 people, and conducted 372,813 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
