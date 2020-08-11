North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 11: Federal government updates coronavirus farm aid

Custer Health is conducting testing on Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-3 p.m. or until supplies are gone. It's open to people of all ages, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vehicles should approach from the southeast on Longspur Trail, which is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway in Mandan. Vehicles will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.

Kidder County District Health Unit is hosting testing on Thursday at its office in Steele.

The event at 422 2nd Ave. NW is from 2:30-4 p.m., or until testing supplies are gone. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.

Preregistration forboth events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has 7,885 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,244 in Burleigh County and 402 in Morton County. There have been 6,668 recoveries and 118 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 430 people have been hospitalized; 55 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 171,858 people, and conducted 368,487 total tests.