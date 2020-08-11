You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 11: Federal government updates coronavirus farm aid
top story

North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 11: Federal government updates coronavirus farm aid

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm aid, drive-thru testing and more.

Farm aid updates

Federal Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin releasing the remaining 20% of payments to producers with approved applications under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

USDA also is extending the application deadline until Sept. 11 and expanding eligible commodities, including all sheep. Previously, only lambs and yearlings were eligible.

The program is providing up to $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. The aid is coming from two funding sources: $9.5 billion through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and $6.5 billion through the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.

For more information go to farmers.gov/cfap.

Testing this week

Free public drive-thru coronavirus testing events are being held in several communities in the region this week. Remaining events are in Mandan and Steele.

Custer Health is conducting testing on Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-3 p.m. or until supplies are gone. It's open to people of all ages, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vehicles should approach from the southeast on Longspur Trail, which is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway in Mandan. Vehicles will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.

Kidder County District Health Unit is hosting testing on Thursday at its office in Steele.

The event at 422 2nd Ave. NW is from 2:30-4 p.m., or until testing supplies are gone. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.

Preregistration forboth events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has 7,885 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,244 in Burleigh County and 402 in Morton County. There have been 6,668 recoveries and 118 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 430 people have been hospitalized; 55 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 171,858 people, and conducted 368,487 total tests.

Coronavirus FAQ

What is the coronavirus?

The coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 and has spread worldwide. The new virus causes a disease known as COVID-19. The virus is part of a larger family of coronaviruses, which can lead to illnesses ranging from a mild common cold to more severe respiratory diseases such as SARS and MERS.

Who is at risk and what are the symptoms?

Public health experts say the new coronavirus is more contagious than the seasonal flu. The majority of people who become sick experience mild symptoms, but some become more seriously ill. People who contract the virus can develop pneumonia, and some have died. People who are elderly or have underlying medical issues are at greater risk of becoming more severely sick. Symptoms of the virus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

What should I do if I develop symptoms?

The North Dakota Department of Health advises that people call their health care provider to tell them about recent travel or exposure, and to follow their guidance. Try to avoid contact with other people in the meantime.

What can I do to prevent the virus from spreading?

The health department advises that people wash their hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds. People who are sick should stay home from work or school, both to protect themselves and others with whom they would come in contact. Avoid touching your face, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue or an elbow, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, and avoid contact with people who are sick.

Where can I find more information?

People with coronavirus-related questions can call the state health department hotline at 866-207-2880. Those who need medical advice should contact their health care provider.

The health department's online coronavirus page: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's online coronavirus page: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News