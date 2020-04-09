North Dakota coronavirus news, April 9: City meetings protocol outlined

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: city meetings, temperature scanner, coffee with a cop, face masks and more.
City meetings protocol
The city of Bismarck has outlined protocol for upcoming city commission meetings.
The city is encouraging residents to provide their comments for agenda items via email to bismarckadmin@bismarcknd.gov.
People are asked to include the agenda item number on comments, and submit them by 3:30 p.m. the day of the meeting. The comments will be sent to commissioners and also placed with the meeting minutes.
People who want to appear via video or audio link for a 3-5-minute comment on a regular agenda public hearing item should provide an e-mail address and contact information to the same email at least one business day before the meeting.
These procedures for participation will be in use beginning with the Tuesday city commission meeting, until further notice.
The physical meeting room will still be open to the public. Attendees will be screened before they can enter the City/County Building. The maximum number of people that will be allowed in the commission chambers is 10, for social distancing purposes. Some commissioners will attend meetings remotely.
Live meeting coverage is available on Government Access Channels 2 and 602HD, at 102.5 FM radio, or by streaming FreeTv.org or RadioAccess.org. Agenda items can be found online at: www.bismarcknd.gov/agendacenter.
Sanford installs scanner
Sanford Health in Bismarck has installed a thermal body temperature scanner inside its medical center.
The scanner is a noncontact measurement system that rapidly takes a person’s body temperature to ensure he or she doesn't have a fever.
“When patients walk into our medical center, they are directed to stand in a designated area where the scanner will take their temperatures,” said Fred Fridley, vice president of operations. “It picks out the heat in a person’s head and processes it into a temperature. By doing this, we are keeping our patients and employees much safer because our employees aren’t getting within 6 feet of patients to take their temperatures.”
For more information, go to: sanfordhealth.org and use the keywords: Bismarck Medical Center.
Sanford accepting wipes, masks
Sanford Health is now accepting disinfecting wipes and homemade cloth face masks, in addition to N95 masks, following a recent change in recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Donations can be made by contacting Weston Dressler, senior community relations specialist, at 701-323-5762 or by email at Weston.Dressler@sanfordhealth.org.
In Bismarck, donations also can be dropped off at First International Bank & Trust, 1601 N. 12th St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In Dickinson, they can be dropped off at Sanford Health West Dickinson Clinic, 2615 Fairway St. In Minot, they can be dropped off at Sanford Health Highway 2 Clinic, 801 21st Ave. SE.
Cloth face masks must be made from quilting cotton, T-shirts, denim, duck cloth, canvas or twill. For more information on how to make face masks, go to Sanford Health News at news.sanfordhealth.org and search for the article titled, "How to make face masks for health care workers."
“There is a true outpouring of generosity across our communities during these very difficult times,” Dressler said.
Virtual Coffee with a Cop
The Bismarck Police Department on Thursday launched a Facebook program designed to give the public an opportunity to interact with police officers amid the COVID-19 social distancing recommendations.
Officers Lynn Wanner and Clint Fuller during the first session of Virtual Coffee with a Cop answered questions about an officer’s typical day, neighborhood canvassing, officer stress levels, and got a shout-out from the University of North Dakota Police Department. They are open to most any topic, according to Wanner.
“We’d love to have kids watch and ask questions,” she said.
The program starts at 10 a.m. on Thursdays and will continue for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak. The police department's Facebook page is at: www.facebook.com/bismarckpolice.
Traffic hearing deadlines
North Dakota’s Supreme Court has extended the deadline to hold a traffic hearing to 150 days.
The court’s order allows a traffic hearing to take place via “reliable electronic means.”
The five justices last month declared a state of emergency for North Dakota’s judicial branch due to the coronavirus pandemic.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 269 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 46 in Burleigh County and 19 in Morton County. There have been 101 recoveries and five deaths. A total of 34 people have been hospitalized; 14 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 8,990 tests, with 8,721 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
