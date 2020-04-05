North Dakota coronavirus news, April 5: Job Service accepts new claim types

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Job Service claims, audio service, FSA offices and more.
Job Service accepts new claim types
Job Service North Dakota is accepting new unemployment claim types under the CARES Act.
The new programs are:
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation provides 13 weeks of benefits to people who have exhausted regular unemployment benefits and have not returned to work.
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is for independent contractors, gig workers, self-employed people, business owners and people ineligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits
- Pandemic Unemployment Compensation automatically provides for an additional $600 to each unemployment benefit payment made to all claimants of regular or pandemic-related unemployment programs.
Claims will be accepted, though the U.S. Department of Labor has told states not to process or pay benefits until rules and guidance are issued within the next week. Applicants can learn more at jobsnd.com.
Free service for the blind
The National Federation of the Blind is offering free NFB-NEWSLINE full-access service subscriptions to qualifying North Dakota residents until mid-May.
NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision or otherwise print-disabled. It offers access to more than 500 publications, emergency weather alerts, job listings and more.
The goal of the free subscriptions is to enable people to get up-to-date news on the coronavirus outbreak.
For more information or to register, contact NFB of North Dakota State President Jesse Shirek at president@nfbnd.org or 701-781-2526.
Farm Service Agency changes
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency county offices are open by phone appointment only until further notice.
FSA staff are available to continue helping agricultural producers with program signups, loan servicing and other matters. The agency also is relaxing the loan-making process and adding flexibilities for servicing loans to provide credit to producers in need.
“FSA programs and loans are critical to America’s farmers and ranchers, and we want to continue our work with customers while taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus,” FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce said. “We recognize that farm loans are critical for annual operating and family living expenses, emergency needs and cash flow through times like this. FSA is working to find and use every option and flexibility to provide producers with credit options and other program benefits.”
For more information, go to farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Williston State College
Williston State College has extended restricted access at its buildings and facilities through Friday, May 1.
Employees will continue working remotely except for those considered essential, who will continue working on campus.
Students are finishing semester courses online.
Scholarships impacted
The coronavirus outbreak is impacting some scholarship application deadlines.
The North Dakota Water Education Foundation has extended the deadline for the Dushinske and Jamison Water Resources Scholarship to May 1. Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to qualified students.
Applications are available by calling the foundation office at 701-223-8332, emailing editor@ndwater.net or going to: https://ndwater.org/scholarship-program/.
The National Sunflower Association has extended the deadline for its Curtis Stern Memorial Scholarship until May 1. One $5,000 scholarship will be awarded.
For an application form and more information, go to: https://www.ndcf.net/receive/scholarships/stern.html. Contact Tina Mittelsteadt at tinam@sunflowernsa.com with any questions.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 207 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 37 in Burleigh County and 16 in Morton County. There have been 31 hospitalizations statewide, 63 recoveries and three deaths. State and private labs have conducted 6,787 total tests, with 6,580 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.