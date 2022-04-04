North Dakota coronavirus news, April 4: Vitalant offers antibody testing

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: antibodies, farm aid and more.

Antibody testing

A nonprofit that supplies blood to hospitals in the Dakotas is offering COVID-19 antibody testing to people who donate blood.

Vitalant says that for a limited time, all donations will be tested and results will be available in donors’ online accounts about two weeks later. Donors also can find out if their plasma can be used to help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.

“Many people may be curious about their antibody status as more COVID-19 variants continue to emerge,” Vitalant Senior Vice President Cliff Numark said. “This testing also empowers donors to help the most vulnerable COVID-19 patients with their donation.”

For more information, go to vitalant.org/antibody.

Vitalant serves about 900 hospitals nationwide, including about 85 in the region.

Hog help

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has updated eligibility terms and extended the application period for a program to assist hog producers.

The aid is for farmers who sold hogs through a spot market sale from April 16, 2020, through Sept. 1, 2020 -- the period in which producers faced the greatest reduction in market prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative and addresses gaps in previous assistance for hog producers.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency is accepting applications through April 29, as hog producers will now be required to submit additional documentation. The deadline originally was Feb. 25, and it was later moved to April 15.

For more information, go to https://www.farmers.gov/coronavirus/pandemic-assistance/smhpp.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.