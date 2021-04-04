North Dakota coronavirus news, April 4: Mobile food pantry stopping in region

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: free food, federal aid, free testing and more.

Mobile Food Pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will be in the communities of Napoleon, Wishek, Ashley and Ellendale on Thursday as part of the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry. The food is available at no cost to those in need.

The Mobile Food Pantry will stop in Napoleon at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church from 10-10:30 a.m., in Wishek on the street next to the Lutheran church from 12:30-1:30 p.m., in Ashley in the back of the senior center from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and in Ellendale at the Ellendale Area Food Pantry from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

“Many of our clients live in rural areas and we understand the importance of making fresh and nutritious food readily available,” said Anna Johnson, a regional service manager for the food bank. “One in six in North Dakota struggle with not enough food to eat each day, and this program provides them a convenient option.”

A complete list of Mobile Food Pantry stops can be found at https://www.greatplainsfoodbank.org/get_help/mobile_pantries.html.