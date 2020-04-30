North Dakota coronavirus news, April 30: Dakota Zoo to reopen

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: zoo opening, gas prices, DUI patrols, hunter education and more.
Dakota Zoo to reopen
Bismarck's Dakota Zoo plans to reopen on Saturday, May 9, after being closed since March 20.
It's the 59th season for the zoo. It has two new trains and several baby animals.
Numerous safety measures will be in place, including a mask requirement for the gift shop and physical distancing measures. Some indoor facilities at the zoo will remain closed. Restrooms will be open.
Key areas of the zoo will be disinfected several times daily.
Parks facilities reopening
The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District is reopening nine facilities on Friday.
They are: BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, Capital Ice Complex, Capital Racquet & Fitness Center, Fore Seasons Center, Frances Leach High Prairie Arts & Science Complex, Nishu Bowman Indoor Archery Complex, VFW Sports Center, the World War Memorial Building, and the Parks and Rec Administrative Office.
Each facility will have posted safety reminders and will be cleaned regularly.
The campgrounds at General Sibley Park and Eagles Park also open Friday.
Low gas prices
It hasn’t cost this little to fill up a car with gasoline in North Dakota in 17 years, according to AAA.
Gas prices fell 21 cents during April to finish the month with an average price of $1.65 statewide, said Gene LaDoucer, AAA spokesman in North Dakota.
The average over the course of the month was $1.73, the lowest since April 2003, when the price was $1.58.
In some parts of North Dakota, gas is significantly cheaper than the statewide average. More than 20% of gas stations are selling the fuel for less than $1.50.
Gas prices could experience “minimal fluctuation” in the weeks ahead if businesses start to reopen and demand rises, LaDoucer said.
Extra Patrol patrols
The North Dakota Highway Patrol plans extra patrols this weekend to keep drunk drivers off the roads as bars reopen around the state.
Bars have been shut down for about a month and a half as part of state-ordered business restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus. They're being allowed to reopen starting Friday under new standards, including no dancing, no blackjack and 50% capacity.
“Many North Dakotans will be eager to enjoy a drink at their favorite establishment when bars and restaurants reopen,” Patrol Lt. Adam Dvorak said in a statement. “There are serious consequences when you drive impaired. If you choose to consume alcohol this weekend, take personal responsibility and find a sober ride.”
The extra patrols are planned through Sunday.
Online hunter education
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is offering an online hunter education course for students who will turn at least age 12 on or before Dec. 31.
Education supervisor Marty Egeland said that with most in-person hunter education classes canceled this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, Game and Fish needed to find a way to get students certified for hunter education this year.
“And with most classes held before the deer application deadline, we had to adjust the way we administer our classes,” he said.
The online course is available to students who were already enrolled in classes that were canceled, and also to qualifying students who were not previously enrolled. A 25% discount is offered for taking the online course.
Students who were already enrolled in a 2020 class that was canceled do not have to register again. They will automatically receive an email with instructions to start the online course.
Prospective students who had not previously registered can sign up through the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.
Another option for anyone who wants to hunt in North Dakota in 2020 is a one-time exemption called an apprentice license.
Full details can be found on the website.
Planning meeting canceled
The May 13 meeting of the Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission has been canceled.
Officials site coronavirus concerns, restrictions on large gatherings and the possibility of two public hearings.
All items that were to be considered will be handled during the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for June 10.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 77 in Burleigh County and 24 in Morton County. There have been 458 recoveries and 19 deaths. A total of 85 people have been hospitalized; 30 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 27,460 tests, with 26,393 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
