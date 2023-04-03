The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: national emergency, Essentia masks, food aid and more.

Emergency's end

Both of North Dakota's U.S. senators voted last week in favor of a Republican-led measure to end the national COVID-19 emergency.

It passed the House earlier, and President Joe Biden has said he will sign it. He'd been planning to wind down the national emergency status in mid-May anyway.

The status gave Biden power to make moves such as student loan forgiveness, which is tied up in the courts.

"It’s time to stop pretending our country is in the same place it was three years ago," said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. "The Senate’s passage of this resolution makes clear what should already be obvious: COVID-19 is no longer a pandemic, and this administration is out of touch with the American people."

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said his vote was "about ensuring the president and his administration stop delaying and put a stop to the unnecessary and burdensome COVID-19 mandates and policies immediately.”

Essentia-masks

Essentia Health on Monday moved to a voluntary masking policy for most staff, patients and visitors, citing "the state of COVID-19."

The change applies to Essentia hospitals, clinics and home health care, including facilities in Bismarck. It does not apply to Essentia’s long-term care/nursing home facilities or assisted living facilities.

"As the disease has evolved, we are seeing fewer deaths and hospitalizations related to the virus," Essentia said in a statement. "Additionally, the current availability of COVID-19 vaccines and effective treatments has improved."

Masks will remain available at facility entrances. Patients can request that their provider or others on their care team wear a mask.

"We will still encourage masks for anyone who has symptoms consistent with a COVID-19 infection, a COVID-19 exposure or other infectious respiratory illnesses," Essentia said.

Food bank food

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is teaming up with the Great Plains Food Bank to buy foods grown and produced within the state and distribute them to people in need.

The effort is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Local Food Purchase Agreement program, which was introduced late last year in response to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state's sole food bank received a $413,295 grant to purchase food from North Dakota farmers and ranchers and other producers. A second round of funding is expected later this year.

“The LFPA opportunity comes at one of the more crucial times in our 40-year history as an organization,” Great Plains CEO Melissa Sobolik said. “What makes this program even better is that it is a win-win for local ranchers, farmers, producers and our food-insecure neighbors. The need for food assistance increased by 14% last year while food donations dropped by 21%. This program is going to help thousands of children, seniors and adults struggling with hunger.”

Hunger impacts one in six people living in North Dakota, including one in four children, according to the food bank.

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring also lauded the program.

“In addition to providing food for underserved communities, the program will help create and expand economic opportunities for local and socially disadvantaged producers,” he said.

Producers interested in participating can go to bit.ly/3M17di4. All approved product needs a retail license, and any protein must have a USDA inspection stamp. For more information, contact Great Plains Food Resource Manager Stephanie Erickson at 701-232-6219.

The organization is based in Fargo, with a distribution center in Bismarck. The food bank distributes food to nearly 200 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and other charitable feeding programs in more than 100 communities across North Dakota and into eastern Minnesota. For more information, go to www.greatplainsfoodbank.org.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at bit.ly/3CJUniI. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

Information on COVID-19 vaccines is at bit.ly/3GFoEjM.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.