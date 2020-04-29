North Dakota coronavirus news, April 29: Bismarck Cares Connection launched

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: good deeds, plasma donations and more.
Bismarck Cares Connection
The city of Bismarck is asking residents to share acts of kindness they witness during the coronavirus pandemic -- people, organizations and businesses doing good within the community.
The goal of Bismarck Cares Connection is "to engage the community and to shine a light on all of the wonderful ways our community comes together," the city said in a statement. Submissions will be featured on Facebook Live via the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Facebook page on Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m.
Residents are asked to include a description of the activity and a link to the related website or social media, and a photo if available. The form for submissions can be found on the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Facebook page or on the city website at www.bismarcknd.gov.
Morton County parks
The Morton County Park Board has voted to open county parks to overnight camping starting Friday, with several restrictions.
Only one camper is allowed per pad, group pads and playground equipment will be closed, and no reservations are being taken for shelter rentals.
Vault toilets will be closed with the following exceptions:
- Fort Rice Recreation Area: The vault toilet adjacent to the fish cleaning station.
- Graner Park: The vault toilet adjacent to Shelter No. 1.
- Harmon Lake Recreation Area: The vault toilet adjacent to the boat ramp.
Campers are asked to follow federal guidelines and practice physical distancing. All parks will be monitored and subject to closure if guidelines are not followed.
Plasma donors sought
The North Dakota Department of Health and Vitalant are asking people who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered to consider donating their plasma, also known as convalescent plasma.
The Food and Drug Administration is allowing trials on whether the transfusion of convalescent plasma can help coronavirus patients. Both CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Health are involved.
“There have already been a few cases in North Dakota where convalescent plasma treatment has proven beneficial for patients infected with COVID-19,” said Dr. Joan Connell, field medical officer with the health department “This is a unique opportunity for someone who has recovered from COVID-19 to potentially save a life.”
Convalescent plasma donors must have previously tested positive for COVID-19 and must meet certain criteria. Potential donors and people seeking more information can go to: www.vitalant.org/covidfree.
Virtual Dakota Film Festival
Dakota Media Access is hosting a free virtual 2020 Dakota Film Festival this weekend.
Twenty-four short films have been chosen. They’ll be screened online at FreeTV.org and on the community access cable TV channel 612 on Friday and Saturday beginning at 8 p.m.
The free programming will not include any ads and will feature documentaries, music, comedy and interviews with select filmmakers.
The festival originally was scheduled April 2-4 at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck but was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,033 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 76 in Burleigh County and 24 in Morton County. There have been 437 recoveries and 19 deaths. A total of 82 people have been hospitalized; 28 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 25,536 tests, with 24,503 coming back negative.
