North Dakota coronavirus news, April 28: Virtual Live Your Legacy Walk/Run set Saturday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Virtual walk, gift cards and more.
Virtual ‘Live Your Legacy’
The 2nd Annual Live Your Legacy Walk/Run in Bismarck will be held as a virtual event due to the coronavirus.
The event put on by students at Legacy High School is at 10 a.m. on Saturday. It benefits the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and the Brave the Shave Family Fund.
All who register will receive a participation T-shirt, which will be delivered after the event takes place. Registration is available on the Live Your Legacy Facebook page, or on bravetheshave.net under the Live Your Legacy tab.
Categories for this year’s race include 10K, 5K run, 5K walk and a kid’s 5k.
For more information or to sign up, go to https://donate.bravetheshave.net/Campaign/lyl2020 or contact Leah Kelsch at kelschleah@yahoo.com or 701-400-9324.
Gift Card Blitz
The first of four Gift Card Blitzes hosted by the Mandan Progress Organization to give shoppers a way to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic surpassed expectations, according to Executive Director Dot Frank.
Gift cards from 37 businesses worth $30 each but sold for $20 online sold out in 45 minutes Monday.
“We didn’t know what to expect the first time around,” Frank said. “The three-hour window we gave ourselves to hit a goal of 100 cards turned out to be excessive.”
Three more Gift Card Blitz sales are planned -- Thursday, Monday and May 7. Each starts at noon. The site, which won’t go live until the sale begins, can be accessed through the MPO Facebook page or directly at http://MandanGiftCards.square.site.
Mandan businesses can participate by submitting their registration one day prior to a sale. Contact dot@mandanprogress.org for details.
Fund aids Sanford employees
Sanford Health employees have donated more than $1 million for colleagues facing financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sanford Health Foundation announced the milestone Tuesday, three weeks after starting the initiative.
“We are family here,” foundation President Bobbie Tibbetts said. “This is how family pulls together in crisis and comes out stronger.”
Any Sanford employee may apply to receive up to $1,000 in assistance through the foundation’s Enterprise Employee Crisis Fund. Since early April, 438 employees have received help, with another 97 applications under review or pending.
The foundation also has launched an Emerging Threats Fund to support Sanford’s response to COVID-19 and other health care threats. Funds are directed to areas of greatest need, such as helping buy personal protective equipment for front line responders or supporting enhanced training for staff.
More information is available at sanfordhealthfoundation.org/Covid19.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 991 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 74 in Burleigh County and 24 in Morton County. There have been 409 recoveries and 19 deaths. A total of 79 people have been hospitalized; 25 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 23,723 tests, with 22,732 coming back negative.
