North Dakota coronavirus news, April 27: Help available for home heating bills

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: heating help, federal aid and more.
Help with heating
People having trouble paying their heating bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related changes in household income can apply to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
The program is federally funded and run through the state Department of Human Services. It helps people who qualify pay a portion of their home heating costs. It also helps improve home heating efficiency through energy-saving improvements such as furnace upgrades and weatherization measures.
Both homeowners and renters can apply. Assistance is based on several factors including household income, the number of people living in the home and type of fuel. To qualify, a household can earn up to 60% of the state median income, which equals about $49,021 per year for a family of three.
People can apply online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/energyassist.html, or by contacting the human service zone office in their county to request an application. The deadline to apply for regular heating assistance is May 31. Applications for LIHEAP’s emergency crisis program are accepted year-round.
For more information, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/energyassist.html.
Help for health systems
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $14.1 million to 40 health care providers and health systems in North Dakota, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, R-N.D.
The money through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package is for providers and hospitals serving significant Medicare populations. It's part of a second wave of funding. Health care providers in North Dakota have now received nearly $105.2 million through the CARES Act, and more funding is expected.
These are payments, not loans, and will not need to be repaid.
Local foods map updated
The state Department of Agriculture has revised its interactive local foods map to help consumers more easily find local foods in North Dakota.
The revisions include identifying specific products such as fruits and vegetables, eggs, beef, poultry, pork, other meats, pickles, jams, jellies, honey, baked goods and orchards.
“People have been changing the way they shop during this health crisis,” State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The map is a great tool to connect with and support local growers and producers.”
The map also shows farmers markets, on-farm sales, roadside stands, Community Supported Agriculture associations, u-picks, vineyards, produce donation sites and more.
The map is mobile responsive and will be updated frequently with new growers and producers. Producers wanting to put information on the map can fill out the online form at: www.nd.gov/ndda/localfoodsform.
Questions about the map can be directed to Local Foods Specialist Jamie Good at 701-328-2659 or jgood@nd.gov.
The local foods map is available at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/NDLFMAP.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 942 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 74 in Burleigh County and 24 in Morton County. There have been 350 recoveries and 19 deaths. A total of 77 people have been hospitalized; 23 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 22,434 tests, with 21,492 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
