North Dakota coronavirus news, April 26: Community Foundation opens 2nd grant round

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Charitable grants, rural hospitals, Needs Nook and more.
Community Foundation grants
The North Dakota Community Foundation has opened a second grant round through its COVID-19 Community & Nonprofit Response Fund.
Applications are due by midnight on Thursday, April 30. The online application process can be accessed athttps://www.ndcf.net/learn/covid-19-fund.html.
The North Dakota Community Foundation promotes charitable giving and philanthropy. The nonprofit administers more than 700 charitable funds, including 67 community foundations, more than 150 scholarship funds and many donor-advised funds in the state.
The foundation board of directors has seeded the relief fund with $100,000 for the second grant round and is accepting donations. To donate, go to www.NDCF.net.
The foundation awarded nearly $250,000 in its first round of COVID-19 response grants. Nearly a dozen groups in Bismarck received money.
Trust buys CPR devices
A charitable trust established by the late hotel and real estate baroness Leona Helmsley is contributing $4.7 million to equip hospitals in the Upper Midwest with LUCAS mechanical CPR devices during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.
The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust is paying for 367 of the devices for facilities in five states. Eleven of the devices will be going to Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck.
“These devices are vital because we don’t want frontline health care workers to choose between trying to save a patient or risking exposure to themselves and others to the coronavirus,” said Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust. “LUCAS has been a proven, effective tool in saving lives during cardiac arrest, and having more of them available during this pandemic will save even more lives, including those of the doctors, nurses and other health care workers.”
Rural hospital boost
The University of North Dakota in Grand Forks is getting about $3 million through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to help rural hospitals combat COVID-19.
The funding is through the federal Department of Health and Human Services, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. It will go to the UND Center for Rural Health.
“(The) funds will assist rural hospitals in North Dakota as they continue to provide quality care during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are important resources that will help support our rural health care providers as well as the patients and communities they serve,” Hoeven said.
The money will go toward such uses as expanding telehealth, purchasing more personal protective equipment and boosting testing capacity, according to Cramer.
Needs Nook needs donations
The Needs Nook program is seeking donations of diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene products.
The donations will help children who receive support from several areas, including Bismarck Public Schools programs, Healthy Families of Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota and the Adopt-A-Block program.
Donations can be dropped off at the following Bismarck locations:
Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Drive, Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Evangel Church, 3225 N. 14th St., Wednesdays from 12-1 p.m.
J&R Vacuum, 223 E. Main Ave., Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drop off at the loading dock and call 701-258-5619 at time of delivery.
For pickup of donations or for more information, contact Becky Matthews at 701-220-5271 or rebecca239@bis.midco.net.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 867 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 74 in Burleigh County and 24 in Morton County. There have been 326 recoveries and 17 deaths. A total of 71 people have been hospitalized; 18 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 20,447 tests, with 19,580 coming back negative.
