North Dakota coronavirus news, April 25: Pandemic parenting seminar set

Listed events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.

PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.

Coal Country Community Health Center offers testing. People can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256, the Center clinic at 701-794-8798 or the Killdeer clinic at 701-764-5822.

People in Emmons County who are showing symptoms should call the Linton Medical Center for testing, at 701-254-4531, or their doctor.

Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0